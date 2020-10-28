75% Of Entebbe Airport Expansion Project Complete - UCAA

In short
The construction by China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) covers, among others, the construction of a new cargo centre, a new passenger terminal building, strengthening of the airport runways and their associated taxiways. It also involves rehabilitating and reconstructing the three aircraft parking aprons.
Works on the aircraft parking Aprons have not been completed
75% Of Entebbe Airport Expansion Project Complete - UCAA28 Oct 2020, 13:55 Comments 144 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Health Local government Report
