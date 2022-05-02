750 Ugandans Killed Between 6pm and 8pm in Roads Crashes Every Year

In short

In addition to the 750 people killed in the two hours of 1800 to 20000 hrs every year, at least another 1,000 are left with dreadful injuries for which they have to incur expenses for the rest of their life. For instance, Sonia Kyoshaba whose schoolmates had to raise over 23 million shillings for her emergency treatment now has to spend 10,000 everyday on toilet disposal using colostomy bags