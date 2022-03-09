Kato Joseph
751 Police Pensioners Risk Deletion from Payroll

9 Mar 2022, 07:45 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Fred Enanga

In short
Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson, says that they are currently carrying out a verification exercise for all pensioners with emphasis on those over 75 years of age because they are at risk of dying due to advanced age.

 

Tagged with: Bazil Abura, John Okot, John David Okecho, Martin Babalanda, Enriko Waigo, Severino Oryeda, Juliano Ogwiri, Sabastian Oule, Paul Ewocu, Augustino Odoi, Christopher Wotti and Nelson Onyaiti.

