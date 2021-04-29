In short
On Wednesday evening, the group handed over their poaching tools including spears and arrows to Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA officials at Nkuringo community conservation in Nkuringo town council. Speaking at the handover, John Biteete Rwabatwaare and James Nbebera explained that they have been poaching in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park for over 10 years.
77 Poachers Surrender in Kisoro Top story29 Apr 2021, 07:30 Comments 119 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Tourism Updates
