Geoffrey Ocana, the Lamwo district probation officer told URN on Tuesday evening that the teenagers were sexually abused during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.
78 Teenage Nodding Syndrome Victims Impregnated in Lamwo Top story5 May 2021, 06:54 Comments 169 Views Lamwo, Uganda Human rights Health Northern Breaking news
Nodding Syndrome children at Hope For Humans Rehabilitation Centre in Gulu. Login to license this image from 1$.
