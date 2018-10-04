Fahad Jjingo
19:24

KKingo Bus Kills 8 Cows in Lwengo

4 Oct 2018, 19:24 Comments 96 Views Lwengo, Uganda Agriculture Breaking news
The bus that caused the accident Fahad Jjingo

The bus that caused the accident Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Lamek Kigozi, the South Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the accident, saying all the passengers escaped unhurt. He says police have the bus to Lwengo police station as investigations into the accident are ongoing.

 

Tagged with: road accident cows killed in accident speeding car herdsman
Mentioned: lwengo police station

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.