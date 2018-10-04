KKingo Bus Kills 8 Cows in Lwengo

In short
Lamek Kigozi, the South Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the accident, saying all the passengers escaped unhurt. He says police have the bus to Lwengo police station as investigations into the accident are ongoing.
KKingo Bus Kills 8 Cows in Lwengo4 Oct 2018, 19:24 Comments 96 Views Lwengo, Uganda Agriculture Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: road accident cows killed in accident speeding car herdsman
Mentioned: lwengo police station
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.