In short
Athanasius Mujaasi, the LC I Chairperson, Igabiro cell, says a team of builders led by site engineer, Victor Byaruhanga first recovered four guns on Sunday while digging the foundation of the house.
8 guns, Magazines Recovered from Home of Late Fronasa Fighter Top story28 Aug 2018, 18:52 Comments 172 Views Kabale, Uganda Security Breaking news
Guns that were recovered from the home of the late James Karambuzi Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
