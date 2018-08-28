Samuel Amanya
8 guns, Magazines Recovered from Home of Late Fronasa Fighter Top story

28 Aug 2018 Kabale, Uganda
Guns that were recovered from the home of the late James Karambuzi Samuel Amanya

In short
Athanasius Mujaasi, the LC I Chairperson, Igabiro cell, says a team of builders led by site engineer, Victor Byaruhanga first recovered four guns on Sunday while digging the foundation of the house.

 

