8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Lacks Treatment Due To Poverty

1 Oct 2020, 19:13 Comments 67 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Health Updates

The OC Child and Family Protection Unit in Moroto Central Police Station, Joseph Oumo told Uganda Radio network on phone there were many cases recorded of defilement and he could not confirm whether this particular case had been recorded.

 

