In short
Over 70 pilgrims who started the journey at Namirembe Cathedral on Wednesday, January 29 will spend up to 17 days on the road to Mucwini, through Luweero, Kigumba, Karuma, Kamdini, Gulu, Kitgum and a loop at Madi Opei.
8-Year-Old Joins St Janani Luwum Pilgrimage to Pray for School Fees
Emmanuel Rubangakene and other pilgrims resting at Luweero Secondary School after walking 62 kilometers on the way to Kitgum
