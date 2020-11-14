80 Arrested in Drug Operation

In short

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owesigire, says the operation was prompted by reports implicating people in the affected areas for selling and smoking drugs.



“Information was received by the top commanders of Mukono Police Divisional Headquarters indicating that there are persons who had made it a daily routine to smoke opium and open bars at Benghazi-Wantoni and Nasuuti areas. Management agreed that an operation be conducted to curb the criminality in those areas, which was done today,” he said.