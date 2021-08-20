In short
The joint security teams embarked on a twofold disarmament exercise on July 14 after rampant cases of cattle theft and killings in the districts of Nakapiripirit, Moroto, Karenga and Kaabong. According to the Defence deputy spokesperson Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the arrests in Karamoja over the last one month have increased the total number of suspects to 350 people.
80 More Armed Rustlers Arrested in Karamoja Disarmament Exercise
