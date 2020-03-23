80 Mourners, Gamblers Face Charges for Defying Presidential Directives on COVID-19

In short
The charges, according to police spokesperson Fred Enanga emanate from gathering in betting centres, bars, clubs and disco's which is against the directives issued by, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, guidelines intended to contain the spread of coronavirus.
80 Mourners, Gamblers Face Charges for Defying Presidential Directives on COVID-1923 Mar 2020, 19:32 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.