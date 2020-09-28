80% of COVID-19 Deaths had Diabetes - MOH

In short
Dr Gerald Mutungi, who heads the Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Division in the Ministry says that Non-Communicable Diseases have had the most causalities because many people went off their hypertensive drugs during the lockdown and the onset of community transmission found their immune systems already down.
80% of COVID-19 Deaths had Diabetes - MOH28 Sep 2020, 18:25 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
