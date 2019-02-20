80 percent of Childhood Cancers Misdiagnosed-Medics

In short
Dr Joyce Balagadde Kambugu, the Head of Pediatric Oncology at UCI says that many of the cancer patients admitted at the institute were misdiagnosed in the earlier stages of the disease. She adds many lives could be saved if the cancers are rightfully detected, diagnosed and treated in time.
80 percent of Childhood Cancers Misdiagnosed-Medics20 Feb 2019, 16:23 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
