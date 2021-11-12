In short
Guster Muwanga was arrested a fortnight ago following a complaint from four people accusing him of masquerading as an administrator of late the Joshua Kabiine and selling the estates without their knowledge. The land in question comprises 370 acres on block 722 in Bulemeezi, Luweero district and 130 acres on block 224 in Bululi, Nakasongola District.
80-Year-Old Man Faces Charges for Fraudulently Selling 500 Acres of Land
