80-Year-Old Remains Lone Suspect in Fraudulent Sale of Land

In short
He is accused of masquerading as an administrator of estates of the late Joshua Kabiine. A team of officers from the Land Protection Police Unit led by Commissioner of Police-CP Charles Mutungi arrested Muwanga after the lawful administrators lodged a complaint upon realising that the estate of their late father and grandfather had been sold without their knowledge.
80-Year-Old Remains Lone Suspect in Fraudulent Sale of Land22 Jan 2022, 15:46 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Tagged with: Guster Muwanga. Enock Ssendawula. Yasin Kayong
