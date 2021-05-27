803 COVID-19 Cases Reported from 29 Schools

In short

According to the health ministry, the learners who tested positive are from 29 schools from 17 districts. Some of the districts where the cases came from are Kampala, Wakiso, Gulu, Arua, Masaka and Jinja. Data from the health ministry indicates that cases have been reported from; 10 nursing schools, 11 secondary schools and seven primary schools. Cases were also picked from one Tertiary Institution and Primary Teaching Colleges. Also Kyambogo University has reported 8 cases of the disease (six students and two administrative staff)