825 Returnees Discharged From Institutional Quarantine

19 Jul 2020, 07:03 Comments 112 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Human rights Report
Some of the returnees from Afghanistan stand near a van to transport them to the quarantine centres

They are among the 995 Ugandans and legal residents who had been stranded overseas after the closure of borders and airports, to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. They arrived in the country between June 22 and July 11 from southern Africa, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and India among others.

 

