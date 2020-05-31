84 New Cases Confirmed, Caseload Rises to 413

In short
52 cases were truck drivers who entered the country through Elegu and Busia points of entry. The highest number of cases-50 entered through the Elegu point of entry. 32 cases were contacts to previously confirmed cases that were under quarantine, according to the health ministry.
84 New Cases Confirmed, Caseload Rises to 41331 May 2020, 01:36 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
