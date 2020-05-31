Pamela Mawanda
84 New Cases Confirmed, Caseload Rises to 413

31 May 2020, 01:36 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates

52 cases were truck drivers who entered the country through Elegu and Busia points of entry. The highest number of cases-50 entered through the Elegu point of entry. 32 cases were contacts to previously confirmed cases that were under quarantine, according to the health ministry.

 

