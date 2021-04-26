Pamela Mawanda
84 Percent of Health Workers Have Shunned COVID-19 Vaccine

An army medical officer draws the vaccine from a vial

An army medical officer draws the vaccine from a vial

In short
Only 24,093 health workers have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine out of the targeted 150,000. According to the health ministry, the low uptake of the vaccine among health workers is likely to make communities more suspicious of the vaccination campaign.

 

