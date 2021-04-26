In short
Only 24,093 health workers have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine out of the targeted 150,000. According to the health ministry, the low uptake of the vaccine among health workers is likely to make communities more suspicious of the vaccination campaign.
84 Percent of Health Workers Have Shunned COVID-19 Vaccine
