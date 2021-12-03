Kukunda Judith
85% of Courts Have No Prosecutors -DPP

3 Dec 2021, 17:59 Comments 230 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
The Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo.

Abodo explains that they used to be 324 Prosecutors but some of them have since crossed from the office of the DPP to the Judiciary looking for greener pastures and currently they are about 300 prosecutors handling a population of more than 40 million people which makes them get strained with work.

 

