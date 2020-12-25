Amony Immaculate
19:28

88 Cattle and 104 Goats Slaughtered on Christmas Day in Lira

25 Dec 2020, 19:24 Comments 164 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
A handful of customers at produce lane.

A handful of customers at produce lane.

In short
Simon Peter Okullo one of the Directors of Lira Butchers and Cattle Traders Association said despite the big numbers already slaughtered, they are still expecting to slaughter more during the day since the consumption is high.

 

Tagged with: 104 goats slaughtered 88 cattle slaughered Lira Abattoir
Mentioned: Lira main abattoir

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.