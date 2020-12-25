88 Cattle and 104 Goats Slaughtered on Christmas Day in Lira

In short
Simon Peter Okullo one of the Directors of Lira Butchers and Cattle Traders Association said despite the big numbers already slaughtered, they are still expecting to slaughter more during the day since the consumption is high.
88 Cattle and 104 Goats Slaughtered on Christmas Day in Lira25 Dec 2020, 19:24 Comments 164 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
