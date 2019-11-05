88 Villages in Kitgum Lacking Safe Water Sources

Rose Acan a resident of Orom fetches water collects on an isleberg in Orom Sub County in Kitgum district Photo By Dan M. Komakech 3

In short

Records from the water department indicate that sub county that mostly water stressed area is Omiya Anyima with 42 villages without any single water source which is contrary with government’s policy that requires each village in the country to posses at least a clean water source.