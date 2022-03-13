In short
Founded in 1933, St Mathew the Evangelist becomes the 43rd Parish of Mbarara Archdiocese.
89-Year-Old Catholic Centre in Mbarara Archdiocese Elevated to Parish
His Grace Bainmugisha introduces Father Jean Pierr’ Maheshe, from the White Fathers of Missionaries of Africa as the first Parish priest of St Mathew Katete
In short
Tagged with: 89-Year-Old Church elevated to Parish
Mentioned: Mbarara Archdiocese
