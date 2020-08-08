AYUBU KIRINYA
9 Arrested as Police Blocks Kyagulanyi from Mbale Radio Talk Show

8 Aug 2020, 16:17 Comments 177 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Polls Updates
A Police Patrol Vehicle Moving around Mbale Town

In short
Kyagulanyi was expected to appear on BCU Radio between 9:00am to 12:00pm together with Manjiya County Member of Parliament, John Baptist Nambeshe, the Mbale District Forum for Democratic Party Chairperson and Margret Wokuri, one of the aspirants for the Industrial City Division parliamentary seat.

 

