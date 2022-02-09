90% Of Health Center IVs Can’t Offer Blood Transfusion Services

In short
Aliyi Walimbwa, a Senior Health Planner in the Ministry told a meeting of Health Development Partners including the World Health Organisation, Global Fund and USAID on Wednesday morning that 90% of the health facilities can’t provide the service mainly because they lack blood storage equipment.
90% Of Health Center IVs Can’t Offer Blood Transfusion Services9 Feb 2022, 15:56 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Non Functional health centers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.