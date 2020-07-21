In short
Nakabuye said that she is a peasant farmer who is suffering from illnesses that come with old age, all of which require a quiet residential environment to enable her to rest with less stress. She, however, says that this is impossible in a neighbourhood with stone quarrying activities.
90-Year-Old Sues Chinese Company Over Stone Quarrying Activities
