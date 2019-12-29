Jesse Johnson James
900 Rejected in UPDF Recruitment Drive in Gulu

29 Dec 2019, 16:45 Comments 236 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Misc Northern Report
UPDF Officers carries one of the recruits who fainted during road run

In short
Maj. Ceaser Olweny, the UPDF Spokesperson of the 4th Division Barracks told URN in an interview that many of the candidates who turned up to be recruited were turned down in accordance to the recruitment criteria.

 

