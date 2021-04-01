In short
Jonan Kiiza, the Head of Communications at Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited revealed that the government procured 2,000 under the free electricity connection policy and that the meters are undergoing quality test for certification at Uganda National Bureau of Standards and that more meters shall be procured.
900 to Get Free Electricity Connection in Gulu and Kitgum1 Apr 2021, 17:54 Comments 282 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Science and technology Report
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Sub –Region Customer Funded Connection Doreen Ogenga, the Operations Manager of UMEME in Gulu and Kitgum Over 900 to Get Free Electricity Connection in Gulu and Kitgum african development bank rural electrification agency
Mentioned: Acholi Sub –Region
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.