96 UAE-Bound Ugandan Girls Intercepted in Kenya

In short
The girls aged between 14 to 18 years were intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, where they were due to board their next flight to the emirates. The girls believed to be from Napak district in Karamoja sub-region were subsequently handed over to Ugandan authorities in Busia.
96 UAE-Bound Ugandan Girls Intercepted in Kenya15 Jan 2020, 19:11 Comments 154 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.