99 Police Officers Appointed to Head Criminal Investigation Departments

In short
Some of the new CID commanders moved to Kampala divisions include ASP Bernard Isolet moved to Nansana, ASP Emmanuel Okot Loliba transferred to CPS and ASP Cleophas Naturinda moved to Kira Division. Most of the appointed CID bosses recently completed refresher courses at Bwebajja Staff and Senior Command College.
99 Police Officers Appointed to Head Criminal Investigation Departments25 Jan 2020, 14:18 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.