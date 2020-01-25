Kato Joseph
14:25

99 Police Officers Appointed to Head Criminal Investigation Departments

25 Jan 2020, 14:18 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
Col Jesse Kamunanwire -director HRM

Col Jesse Kamunanwire -director HRM

In short
Some of the new CID commanders moved to Kampala divisions include ASP Bernard Isolet moved to Nansana, ASP Emmanuel Okot Loliba transferred to CPS and ASP Cleophas Naturinda moved to Kira Division. Most of the appointed CID bosses recently completed refresher courses at Bwebajja Staff and Senior Command College.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.