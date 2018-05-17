Wambuzi Reacheal
Jinja Mechanic Accuses Police of Torture Top story

17 May 2018
Rehema Nangobi speaks to his son, Ssajjabi Saleh at Jinja main referral hospital. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Ssajjabbi was arrested on May 4, 2018 after his employer accused him of losing his money totaling 2 million Shillings. He was then taken to Kiira Region Police headquarters, where, he says he was kicked by a police officer demanding to know where the money was.

 

