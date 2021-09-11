A Dozen Acholi Abducted as Tribal Violence Erupts in Amuru

In short
Wilson Acuma, the Coordinator of Local Council I Chairpersons in Apaa says the attackers are part of a larger group of Madi people who are being incited by their political leaders to evict the Acholi community through violence.
A Dozen Acholi Abducted as Tribal Violence Erupts in Amuru11 Sep 2021, 11:44 Comments 139 Views Politics Human rights Security Updates
Mentioned: Apaa Township East Madi Game Reserve
