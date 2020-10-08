Pamela Mawanda
17:43

A Hundred Babies Born Dead Daily in Uganda

8 Oct 2020, 17:25 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
A nurse measures blood pressure of a pregnant mother at an antenatal clinic. According to the report, the failure of countries to implement a policy of eight antenatal visits, the number of recorded stillbirths is still high in the world

A nurse measures blood pressure of a pregnant mother at an antenatal clinic. According to the report, the failure of countries to implement a policy of eight antenatal visits, the number of recorded stillbirths is still high in the world

In short
One of the measures recommended by WHO to reduce the occurrence of stillbirths is increasing antenatal visits to a minimum of eight for expectant mothers.

 

Tagged with: A Neglected Tragedy-The Global Burden of Stillbirths Stillbirth in Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.