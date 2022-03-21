In short
Oulanyah 56, died on Sunday morning at a Seattle Hospital in the United States of America where he was indisposed since February 4, 2021. He had only served as Speaker for nine months and 24 days since his election and swearing-in on May 24, 2021.
A Look Back at Oulanyah's Short Tenure as Speaker of Parliament21 Mar 2022, 07:27 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Speaker Jacob Oulanyah
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.