Archbishop Asks Christians to Intercede for Nyerere Beatification

In short
Julius Nyerere, fondly known as Mwalimu, a Swahili word for teacher, was the A of Julius Nyerere, the first president of Tanzania after independence. Nyerere was known for his active prayer life and frequent fasting with several publications referring to him as a devout Catholic who attended Mass daily throughout his public life.
Archbishop Asks Christians to Intercede for Nyerere Beatification1 Jun 2018, 19:07 Comments 174 Views Wakiso, Uganda Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: nyerere beatification namugongo martyrs shrine nyerere memorial mass canonization miracle servant of god former tanzanian president
Mentioned: pope benedict xvi archbishop cyprian kizito lwanga president museveni maama maria nyerere holy see
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.