A Quarter of Ugandan Adults Suffer from Hypertension-Study

In short
Dr. Richard Idro, the president Uganda Medical Association, says the number of younger people between 20 and 30 years of age with hypertension is multiplying yet most of them are not aware of the condition.
A Quarter of Ugandan Adults Suffer from Hypertension-Study27 Feb 2020, 22:27 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Medical Association high blood pressure hypertension
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.