Kizza told URN that the death of Owecho is a big blow to the family, since has been the sole bread winner. She now wants the people rescued by her late husband to support her young family.
Widow of MV Templar Rescue Hero Asks Survivors for Support
1 Dec 2018
Mukono, Uganda
The Wreckage of MV Templar being pulled from Lake Victoria in Mukono Login to license this image from 1$.
