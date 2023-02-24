Flavia Nassaka
Every Two Minutes, A Woman Dies During Pregnancy or Childbirth -Report

24 Feb 2023, 06:49 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
The report, which tracks maternal deaths nationally, regionally and globally from 2000 to 2020, shows there were an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths worldwide in 2020. This marks only a slight decrease from 309,000 in 2016 when the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) came into effect.

 

