Godfrey Eyoku
15:27

Abandoned Seed School Turns Into Cattle Kraal

9 Jun 2022, 15:18 Comments 77 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Education Report
Animals grazing from the school compound

Animals grazing from the school compound

In short
Samuel Justin Tuko, a resident of Tapac sub-county, blamed the district authorities for constructing the school in an isolated area. Tuko says the school is now used by pastoralists for the safe custody of their livestock.

 

Tagged with: Tapac sub county animals graze in school compound moroto district no teachers and students no teachers houses seed school abandoned
Mentioned: Local leaders Ministry of Education and Sports Moroto District Local Government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.