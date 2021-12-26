Mugisha James
14:33

Abandoned Teargas Canister Injures Five in Kampala

26 Dec 2021, 14:30 Comments 228 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtesy pic of Wounded leg by a teargas canister.

Courtesy pic of Wounded leg by a teargas canister.

In short
Kasim Lubowa, the chairperson industrial zone in Kagugube central division in Kampala, says that the canister exploded around 10:00 pm on Friday night. He identifies the victims as Jennifer Birungi, Harriet Kabasinguzi, Poni Elizabeth, Nakandi Mitchell, and Vanessa Birungi, all members of the same family.

 

Tagged with: Harriet Kabasinguzi, Poni Elizabeth, Nakandi Mitchell and Vanessa Birungi. Shafick Ssemuju Jennifer Birungi, Kasim Lubowa the chairperson industrial zone
Mentioned: Mulago National Referral Hospital, industrial zone, Kagugube central division in Kampala

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.