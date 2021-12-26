Abandoned Teargas Canister Injures Five in Kampala

In short
Kasim Lubowa, the chairperson industrial zone in Kagugube central division in Kampala, says that the canister exploded around 10:00 pm on Friday night. He identifies the victims as Jennifer Birungi, Harriet Kabasinguzi, Poni Elizabeth, Nakandi Mitchell, and Vanessa Birungi, all members of the same family.
