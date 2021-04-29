Solomon Okabo
Abapiri Oil Seed Cooperative Society Seeks UGX 400m to Construct Warehouse

29 Apr 2021, 11:05 Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Members of Abapiri Oil Seed Coop pose a group photograph (Photo by Solomon Okabo)

In short
The Cooperative which deals in soya beans, maize, simsim and other cereal crops, plans to construct a store that will be used by the members to bulk their farm produce for sale, however the Coop does not have adequate resources to implement the plan.

 

