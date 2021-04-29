Abapiri Oil Seed Cooperative Society Seeks UGX 400m to Construct Warehouse

In short
The Cooperative which deals in soya beans, maize, simsim and other cereal crops, plans to construct a store that will be used by the members to bulk their farm produce for sale, however the Coop does not have adequate resources to implement the plan.
Abapiri Oil Seed Cooperative Society Seeks UGX 400m to Construct Warehouse29 Apr 2021, 11:05 Comments 123 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Tagged with: Abapiri Oil Seed Cooperative Society Seeks UGX 400m for the construction of a Warehouse
Mentioned: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
