In short
According to Mujuni, each fisherman paid Shillings 1.7 million to the militiamen to regain their freedom. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says the fishermen were freed following the intervention of Ugandan security officials who engaged their Congolese counterparts.
Abducted Ugandan Fishermen Freed Top story22 Oct 2020, 12:45 Comments 185 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Fishing boats at Kaiso landing site. Most of the boats have been robbed by suspected Congolese militiamen.photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Fishermen Ransom abduction congolese militiamen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.