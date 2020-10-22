Fishing boats at Kaiso landing site. Most of the boats have been robbed by suspected Congolese militiamen.photo by Emmanuel Okello.

According to Mujuni, each fisherman paid Shillings 1.7 million to the militiamen to regain their freedom. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says the fishermen were freed following the intervention of Ugandan security officials who engaged their Congolese counterparts.