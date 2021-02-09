Abductors Pluck Out Fingernails of Bwaise Man

In short
Unidentified people kidnapped Ssegawa near Avis Company along Tula Road a fortnight ago. According to his family, they searched for Ssegawa in various places in vain until his abductors dumped him near city mortuary on Saturday.
Abductors Pluck Out Fingernails of Bwaise Man9 Feb 2021, 20:43 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Frank Kyeyune Internal Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan-KMP Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine Ronald Ssegawa
Mentioned: Abductions
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.