Mugisha James
20:44

Abductors Pluck Out Fingernails of Bwaise Man

9 Feb 2021, 20:43 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
Ssegawa at his sick bed in Mulago Hostial

In short
Unidentified people kidnapped Ssegawa near Avis Company along Tula Road a fortnight ago. According to his family, they searched for Ssegawa in various places in vain until his abductors dumped him near city mortuary on Saturday.

 

Tagged with: Frank  Kyeyune Internal Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan-KMP Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine Ronald Ssegawa
Mentioned: Abductions

