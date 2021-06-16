Abil-Nino Health Centre III Faces Eviction For Trespass

In short
Charles Alexander Okidi, the Lira Kato Sub County Councilor, says that the dispute dates back to 2015 when Acen dragged Agago district local government to court claiming that her paternal uncle donated the land for the construction of the health center with the consent of her family.
Abil-Nino Health Centre III Faces Eviction For Trespass16 Jun 2021, 11:16 Comments 80 Views Agago, Uganda Health Human rights Court Updates
