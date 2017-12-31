Abim CFO, Accountant in Trouble for Alleged Fraud

In short
Abim district council has ordered for the interdiction of the chief finance officer CFO, Ben Oryono and the senior accounts assistant, David Omara Menya, over alleged misuse of funds.
Abim CFO, Accountant in Trouble for Alleged Fraud31 Dec 2017, 12:34 Comments 132 Views Abim, Uganda Crime Local government Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: abim district abim cfo karamoja sub region
Mentioned: abim district council
