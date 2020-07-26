Abim Chairperson Wants RDC Hashaka Investigated Over Gross Misconduct

In short
Jimmy Ochero in his letter to the Secretary Office of the President, alleges that Hashaka has grossly deviated from the principals of the government adding his actions will taint the image of government and could result to withdrawal of public trust on the NRM government. He has also asked for his immediate transfer from Abim district pending investigations.
Abim Chairperson Wants RDC Hashaka Investigated Over Gross Misconduct26 Jul 2020, 14:41 Comments 140 Views Abim, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
In short
Mentioned: ministry of presidency
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.