Abim District Accounts Frozen over UGX 70M Debt

The photo of Abim hospital sign post, the district is currently broke after court freezing the district account over debt of shs 70million

In short

The debt was supposed to be paid to John Bosco Okello the sub-county of Lotuke whom the district unlawfully interdicted and dismissed. Okello was unlawfully interdicted in 2015 by then the Chief Administrative Officer of Abim Moses Kaziba over alleged insubordination.