Abim District Projects Stall over Debts

In short
The council had planned to complete the District Education Department at 600 million shillings, a twin staff house at Obolokome Primary School worth 76 million shillings and pit latrines and placenta pits in different schools and health units across the district.
Abim District Projects Stall over Debts13 Sep 2018, 11:06 Comments 109 Views Abim, Uganda Local government Report
Incomplete DHO's office, one of the projects planned by the district council but has since stalled. In May, councilors conducted council business on the building to express their dissatisfaction on management of district affairs. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.