Edward Eninu
08:44

Abim Executive Censured Over Poor Performance

23 Dec 2018, 08:44 Comments 66 Views Abim, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
Abim District Chairperson, Jimmy Ochero. Edward Eninu

Abim District Chairperson, Jimmy Ochero. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Godfrey Omara Dbekas, the Abim District Council Speaker, says he hopes to see sanity return to the district after the censure.

 

Tagged with: godfrey omara dbekas speaker abim council censure of abim dec members cfo abim unicef funds unfpa interventions in abim
Mentioned: abim district council abim district local government ministry of local government karamoja sub region

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.